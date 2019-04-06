A handout photo made available by GCHQ shows a room inside a building which had been secretly used by the GCHQ on Palmer Street in London, Britain, issued Apr. 5, 2019. EPA/GCHQ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by GCHQ shows the front door of a building which had been secretly used by the GCHQ on Palmer Street in London, Britain, issued Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/GCHQ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by GCHQ shows the entrance inside a building which had been secretly used by the GCHQ on Palmer Street in London, Britain, issued Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/GCHQ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by GCHQ shows a stairwell inside a building which had been secretly used by the GCHQ on Palmer Street in London, Britain, issued Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/GCHQ HANDOUT

Tucked away between a Starbucks cafe and a pub that specializes in fish and chips, an unassuming office building in downtown London has been the secret headquarters to one of the most powerful intelligence agencies in the United Kingdom.

Since 1953 the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has worked to protect the UK's national security by intercepting communications, employing expert codebreakers and more recently combating cybercrime and terrorism from its now-defunct building on a narrow street near St Jame's Park.