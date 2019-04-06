Tucked away between a Starbucks cafe and a pub that specializes in fish and chips, an unassuming office building in downtown London has been the secret headquarters to one of the most powerful intelligence agencies in the United Kingdom.
Since 1953 the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has worked to protect the UK's national security by intercepting communications, employing expert codebreakers and more recently combating cybercrime and terrorism from its now-defunct building on a narrow street near St Jame's Park.