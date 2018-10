ASKAP antenna at the Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia's Murchison region on 05 October 2012. The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder dishes in Western Australia's Murchison region, which collectively form what will soon be the world's fastest radio telescope and one of the most powerful radio-astronomy instruments on the planet. EPA-EFE/Rebecca Le May

A handout image obtained 06 July 2015 of CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope. The Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder project in Western Australia’s Mid-West region is starting to yield tantalising results, capturing a signal emitted before our solar system was born. ASKAP, situated 300km inland from Geraldton, has picked up a wisp of cosmic radio waves coming from the galaxy PKS B1740-517 in the direction of the southern constellation of Ara. EPA-EFE/CSIRO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A undated handout image made available on 30 October 2018 shows a radio image of hydrogen gas in the Small Magellanic Cloud as observed by CSIRO's ASKAP telescope in Western Australia. EPA-EFE/Naomi McClure-Griffiths et al, CSIRO's ASKAP telescope HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way, is slowly dying from the gradual loss of its energy to form stars, according to a study by Australian astronomers published Tuesday.

"Galaxies that stop forming stars gradually fade away into oblivion. It's sort of a slow death for a galaxy if it loses all of its gas," said lead researcher Naomi McClure-Griffiths of the Australian National University (ANU).