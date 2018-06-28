Women from the Womens of Faith group pray outside the US Border Patrol Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, USA, 27 June 2018, in protest of the separation of migrant children from their parents. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Women from the Womens of Faith group pray outside the US Border Patrol Central Processing Center through a gate in McAllen, Texas, USA, 27 June 2018, in protest of the separation of migrant children from their parents. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Migrant families walk to Catholic Charities after being processed at the Central Bus Station, in McAllen, Texas, USA, 27 June 2018, before being moved to other locations in the US. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Women from the Womens of Faith group walk across to the front gate to pray outside the US Border Patrol Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, USA, 27 June 2018, in protest of the separation of migrant children from their parents. Immigration along the Rio Grande in Texas has become a political issue, due to the controversy surrounding the US Justice Department's suspended 'Zero Tolerance' policy of criminally prosecuting all migrants entering the country illegally and the now-reversed policy of separating migrant children from their parents. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Rio Grande Valley in Texas, on the border between the United States and Mexico, is experiencing a complex situation in light of the immigration crisis caused by the "zero tolerance" policy of the federal government which, on the other hand, does not seem to surprise its inhabitants.

Due to its proximity to the southern neighbor, various cities near the border, such as McAllen, are accustomed to seeing people crossing the border in both directions, which is reflected in the city's own streets full of signs and posters in Spanish and even paralyzed during the Mexican soccer team's World Cup matches.