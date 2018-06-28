The Rio Grande Valley in Texas, on the border between the United States and Mexico, is experiencing a complex situation in light of the immigration crisis caused by the "zero tolerance" policy of the federal government which, on the other hand, does not seem to surprise its inhabitants.
Due to its proximity to the southern neighbor, various cities near the border, such as McAllen, are accustomed to seeing people crossing the border in both directions, which is reflected in the city's own streets full of signs and posters in Spanish and even paralyzed during the Mexican soccer team's World Cup matches.