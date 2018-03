Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstroem speaks to the media following her meeting, a day earlier, with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho (unseen), in the Swedish house of parliament in Stockholm, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOEREN ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT

Robert Carlin, visiting scholar at Stanford University, talks to reporters after arriving in Helsinki, Finland, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Representatives of the two Koreas and the United States on Wednesday concluded in Vantaa, Finland, a constructive two-day informal meeting, the Finnish foreign ministry, which hosted the event, said.

"The participants had a constructive exchange of views in a positive atmosphere," said Director General Kimmo Lahdevirta from the Finnish foreign ministry at the end of the talks.