British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in London, Britain, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Following a bout of saber-rattling from the United States and Russia following an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, United Kingdom Brexit secretary David Davis said his country had not yet taken a decision on whether to take military action in the war-torn nation, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The US is eager to have France and the UK join in military action in Syria to show international unity in response to the attack.