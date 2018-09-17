US Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'See Something, Say Something: Oversight of the Parkland Shooting and Legislative Proposals to Improve School Safety' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Marco Rubio, a Republican senator for the United States' southeastern state of Florida on Monday proposed that his country's government should increase aid and some military cooperation with Colombia in order to halt a slide into regional instability triggered by weak governments, drug cartels and what he described as terrorist insurgencies.

Rubio, in an exclusive article supplied to EFE, said that the US had already helped increase the stability and prosperity of Colombia through strong support and foreign assistance programs, and that the time had come to extend this further.