East Timorese graffiti artists work on a mural at a main street in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 05 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timor's President Francisco Guterres (C) stands on a military vehicle as he inspects his soldiers during a ceremony to mark the country's 17th Independence Day anniversary in Dili, East Timor, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese Clergy in procession during a commemoration ceremony for the Santa Cruz massacre in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 12 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Recently declassified US intelligence documents reveal Washington's passivity in the face of violence doled out by the Indonesian armed forces and the anti-separatist militias they formed in the run-up to the East Timor independence referendum two decades ago.

The more than 200 documents, which Efe has accessed, detail the US foreign policy in the region ahead of the referendum on 20 August 1999 that put an end to 24 years of Indonesia's bloody military occupation of the former Portuguese colony.