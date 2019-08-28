Recently declassified US intelligence documents reveal Washington's passivity in the face of violence doled out by the Indonesian armed forces and the anti-separatist militias they formed in the run-up to the East Timor independence referendum two decades ago.
The more than 200 documents, which Efe has accessed, detail the US foreign policy in the region ahead of the referendum on 20 August 1999 that put an end to 24 years of Indonesia's bloody military occupation of the former Portuguese colony.