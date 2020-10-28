Fifty-five years have passed since civil rights activist Rev. C.T. Vivian was beaten in front of television cameras by Selma, Alabama, Sheriff James Clark when he protested against discrimination against African Americans at the polls, but moves to take away the right to vote from blacks and other minorities have not disappeared, especially in the southern United States, where the wounds of racism remain open.

Four hundred years of slavery have left a deep impression, especially in southern states like Tennessee, where not all citizens are equal when the times comes to cast their votes, despite the approval months after the Selma episode of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which eliminated obstacles that impeded African Americans from going to the polls.