Alice Ortiz helps her great-grandsons with their homework at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

María Terán poses with her grandchildren at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Noris González poses with her grandchildren at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Noris González became the primary giver for her five grandchildren when her daughter left Venezuela for Colombia just days before the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the country.