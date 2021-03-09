Noris González became the primary giver for her five grandchildren when her daughter left Venezuela for Colombia just days before the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the country.
The Venezuelan grandparents raising children left behind by mass emigration
Noris González poses with her grandchildren at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez
María Terán poses with her grandchildren at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez
Alice Ortiz helps her great-grandsons with their homework at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez
