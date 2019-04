Occupy Central activists (L-R) Benny Tai, Dr. Chan Kin-man and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming prepare to enter court to face a verdict on public nuisance charges at West Kowloon Magistrates Court, in Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Apr 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Citing the scriptures and demanding justice in the name of God, Reverend Chu Yiu-ming turned a Hong Kong court into his pulpit after he and eight other activists were convicted over the pro-democracy Umbrella Revolution.

In court, Chu said that they were striving for democracy, for freedom and equality.