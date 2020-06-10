Signs hang along the security fence erected around the White House in response to protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

It was erected in a matter of hours, in the heat of the demonstrations that shook the United States following the death of George Floyd, but on Tuesday the fence that President Donald Trump put between himself and the protesters outside the White House has become a symbol against racial violence and for union amid diversity.

Pieces of cloth and paper with calls to respect life, to reject racism, to promote equality and to stamp out white supremacy cover the fence that kept at bay hundreds of protesters who shouted at Trump for several nights after the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. EFE-EPA