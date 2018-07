A video grab handout made available by Royal Thai Navy shows some of the members of a trapped soccer team in a section of Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The 12 children and their coach who have been trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave in northern Thailand - eight of which have already been rescued - are part of a youth football team known as the "Wild Boars".

The authorities have not revealed the identity of the eight who have already been brought out.