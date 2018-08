Photo taken July 24, 2018, showing Bruna da Silva, the mother of 14-year-old Marcos Vinicius, who was killed by police - evidently in a mistaken shooting in Rio de Janeiro - in June. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Photo taken July 24, 2018, showing Bruna da Silva, the mother of 14-year-old Marcos Vinicius, who was killed by police - evidently in a mistaken shooting in Rio de Janeiro - in June. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

"Mama, they shot me." Those were nearly the last words Bruna da Silva's 14-year-old son Marcos Vinicius said to her before dying.

Like her, thousands of Brazilian mothers are burying their children every year because of the chronic violence that is devastating the country's youth.