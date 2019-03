A visitor gets a traditional hand tapped tattoo at the 8th Tattoo Festival in Berlin, Germany, 02 December 2018. The event features more than 70 tattooists presenting their work. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARKUS HEINE

An undated handout picture, made available by the Australian National University (ANU) on 5 March 2019 shows Associate Professor Geoffrey Clark holding a 2,700-year-old tattooing comb in Canberra, Australia, which was originally found in Tonga. EPA-EFE/Jack Fox/ANU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A group of archaeologists revealed that the world's oldest tattooing kit, which was found decades ago on Tongatapu Island, in Tonga, dates back 2,700 years, academic sources reported Tuesday.

Researchers believe that two of these four tools were made of human bones and the other two with skeletal remains of birds, according to a statement from the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra.