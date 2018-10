A man on a boat removes dead fish from the banks of the Keelung River in Taipei, Taiwan, 29 August 2017. Large numbers of dead fish have appeared in the Keelung River in recent days. According to the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection, a heatwave caused the deaths of one kind of fish only, the flathead grey mullet (Mugil cephalus). Taipei has suffered 16 consecutive days of hot weather with temperature reaching 36-degree Celsius for the first time in 120 years. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

An Indian health worker sprays pesticides near a lake as Pelicans birds are seen at the Delhi Zoological Park in New Delhi, India, 22 October 2016. According to reports, several birds were found dead, including migratory birds, since last week in Delhi and some tested positive for H5 Avian Influenza Virus or bird flu at Zoological park in New Delhi. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Dead fish lying at the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 September 2018. Thousands of dead fish appeared on the beach in Karachi as workers struggled to clean the area. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The global populations of vertebrates - mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles - have declined by 60 percent over the last forty years, according to the Living Planet Report of the Global Fund for Nature (WWF) released on Tuesday, which also raises the need to reach a global agreement for nature.

This document collects the most recent data from the Living Planet Index (LPI), which has analyzed the status of 16,704 wildlife populations of 4,005 vertebrate species between 1970 and 2014.