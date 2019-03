Druze citizens of the Golan Heights protest against US President Trump announcements to Recognize Israel's Sovereignty over Occupied Golan Heights, in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located on the Israeli-Syrian border, 23 March 2019. US President Trump said in a tweet on 21 March 2019, that 'it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights' adding that it is of 'critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability.' Israel captured much of the Golan region from Syria in 1967 and then annexed it in 1981, a move that was never international recognized. Trump's remarks came as US Secretary of State Pompeo is on a trip in the Middle East and visited Jerusalem on the day. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

US President Donald J. Trump (C) signs an order recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli territory, in front of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (Back C), in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 March 2019. Also in the picture is Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner (Back L), US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (3-R) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-R) and US Vice President Mike Pence (R). EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A cow is seen in an abandoned house at a pasture area in the center of the Golan Heights, 25 March 2019. According to reports, US President Donald Trump was expected to formally recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights during a meeting that was scheduled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. Netanyahu earlier cut short his trip to Washington after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit central Israel. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) display the signed Presidential proclamation on the Golan Heights following meetings in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 March 2019. Trump signed an order recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli Territory as Netanyahu visits the US ahead of the 09 April Israeli elections. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian protesters holding a banner reading in Arabic 'Our Golan despite Trump's decision', during a protest against US decision recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli Territory in the eastern city of Deir Ezzour, Syria, 26 March 2019. US President Donald J. Trump on 25 March signed an order recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli Territory as Israel Benjamin Netanyahu visits the US ahead of the 09 April Israeli elections. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The international powers on Wednesday firmly rejected the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognize the sovereignty of Israel over the occupied Golan Heights and warned of the risks posed by this unilateral movement.

The UN Security Council discussed the declaration, which was approved by Trump on Mar. 25, in an emergency meeting Wednesday, in which Washington defended that this step could help calm the Middle East.