Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who left Vietnam in 1966 and is living in France, (C) joins the chanting after the morning alms of the Thai traditional New Year on the Songkran Festival, as part of the Family Retreat event in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand, 15 April 2017 (issued 18 April 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh arrives for the opening of the exhibition 'Calligraphic Meditation, The Mindful Art of Thich Nhat Hanh' at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 April 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A handout photo from the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism shows Thich Nhat Hahn in a wheelchair with monks at Tu Hieu pagoda near Hue, central Vietnam, in February, 2019. EFE/HANDOUT/PLUM VILLAGE COMMUNITY OF ENGAGED BUDDHISM

At 93 and having spent most his life in exile, Zen master Thich Nhat Hahn, considered the most influential Buddhist monk after the Dalai Lama, spends his last years in the pagoda in Vietnam where he was ordained almost eight decades ago.

“He was in exile and his books were banned for many years. The exile began in 1966 under the government of South Vietnam because he had come out to the West and spoke against the war,” said Sister True Dedication, disciple and collaborator of Thich Nhat Hanh. EFE-EPA