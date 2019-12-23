At 93 and having spent most his life in exile, Zen master Thich Nhat Hahn, considered the most influential Buddhist monk after the Dalai Lama, spends his last years in the pagoda in Vietnam where he was ordained almost eight decades ago.
“He was in exile and his books were banned for many years. The exile began in 1966 under the government of South Vietnam because he had come out to the West and spoke against the war,” said Sister True Dedication, disciple and collaborator of Thich Nhat Hanh. EFE-EPA