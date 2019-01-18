Members of the military inspect tanker trucks carrying fuel at a distribution center in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 18, 2019. Several Mexican states still suffer from fuel scarcity two weeks after the oil crisis began in the country due to the persistent sabotage of Pemex pipelines. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Gas station employees work in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 18, 2019. Several Mexican states still suffer from fuel scarcity two weeks after the oil crisis began in the country due to the persistent sabotage of Pemex pipelines. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A personal file photo provided by award-winning Mexican journalist and author Ana Lilia Perez. She says the massive theft of fuel from Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is a decades-old problem that is rooted in corruption, impunity and the spread of organized crime. EPA-EFE/Personal File

The massive theft of fuel from Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), a scourge that leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to tackle early in his administration even though the crackdown has led to nationwide shortages, is a decades-old problem that is rooted in corruption, impunity and the spread of organized crime

Award-winning journalist Ana Lilia Perez, who has studied Pemex for the past 20 years, says the fuel-theft phenomenon began in the 1980s when the company's workers began stealing gasoline and diesel in small quantities from storage terminals and refineries.