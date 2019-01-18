The massive theft of fuel from Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), a scourge that leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to tackle early in his administration even though the crackdown has led to nationwide shortages, is a decades-old problem that is rooted in corruption, impunity and the spread of organized crime
Award-winning journalist Ana Lilia Perez, who has studied Pemex for the past 20 years, says the fuel-theft phenomenon began in the 1980s when the company's workers began stealing gasoline and diesel in small quantities from storage terminals and refineries.