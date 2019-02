Bonsai cultivator Seiji Iimura works on small pine tree at his garden in Kawaguchi, north of Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese cultivators are despairing over the future of stolen bonsai plants, several of them hundreds of years old, from nurseries near Tokyo.

Seiji Iimura, a cultivator, who lost a 400-year-old tree - that he had personally looked after for over two decades - to theft took to social media to advise the thief as to how to care for it.