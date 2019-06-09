Thelma Cabrera - as an indigenous woman, peasant and human rights defender - is a key leader in Guatemala's social mobilizations and now is seeking to become the country's first female and first indigenous president, promising to implement a complete reform of the state based on the "Good Life" and on the values of the original peoples, who she says have been discriminated against and forgotten.

She is someone who has spent decades fighting against stigmas in a racist and discriminatory country, and she is a founding member of the Peasant Development Committee (Codeca), saying that her party - the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP), an assembly-based grouping, "is not owned by anyone" and that it is the indigenous peoples who will determine what to enact laws on.