The British prime minister faced a grilling from lawmakers in the UK's lower house of Parliament Thursday, as she defended her draft Brexit deal with the European Union, a provisional text that has already seen two senior members of her cabinet resign.

Theresa May told lawmakers her deal was the best possible outcome for the UK's withdrawal from the bloc but she met stiff criticism from the main opposition Labour Party, the Scottish National Party, the Democratic Unionists of Northern Ireland – which props up her minority executive – and backbench members from within her ruling Conservative Party.