The United Kingdom's prime minister on Sunday confirmed she would travel to Brussels later in the week to continue Brexit negotiations following a tough week in which she published a provisional deal on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May gave an interview on a Sunday morning Sky News politics show in which she defended a draft Brexit plan which, although welcomed by EU officials, prompted a backlash from UK lawmakers, including members of her own Conservative Party, a number of whom have started to collect signatures for a no-confidence motion.