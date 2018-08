Photo provided by the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) during the national armed forces day celebrations, without wearing the presidential medal and sash, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) wearing the presidential medal and sash during the national independence day celebrations in Potosi, Bolivia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Bolivian presidential medal and sash, two historical emblems that the president wears during important events, were stolen, leading police to launch an operation to retrieve them, after the arrest of the army officer in charge of their safekeeping, police said Wednesday.

The robbery took place late Tuesday in El Alto, a city neighboring La Paz, when the two objects were being moved in an official vehicle.