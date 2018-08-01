Police in Sweden were intensifying a manhunt on Wednesday for at least two thieves who swiped priceless crown jewels from a 13th-century cathedral in a sleepy town outside Stockholm before making a getaway aboard a speedboat.

The suspects staged the heist at Strägnäs cathedral, one of the oldest diocese in Sweden, at around midday on Tuesday and managed to make off with two crowns and a royal orb dating back to the early 1600s that comprised part of the funerary regalia of Charles IX and Kristina the Elder, who are entombed at the religious site on the banks of Lake Malar.