South Korean superstar Seungri who is a member of group Big Bang, arrives at the Seoul Police Department in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lee Jong-hyun, a member of the South Korean idol rock band CNBLUE, poses for the camera before an interview with the Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean K-pop star Jung Joon-young (L) answers reporters question as he arrives at the Seoul Police Department in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean K-pop singer Lee Jong-hyun on Friday admitted that he was involved in a sex video scandal that has rocked the country's music industry and apologized to his fans for his unethical behavior.

Lee's management agency issued a statement contradicting an earlier denial of his involvement in the case.