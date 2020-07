A child sleeps on a hammock while a worker sorts scrap plastic to be recycled at a recycling plant in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Third of world's children poisoned by lead, study says

A third of the world's children are poisoned by lead, a potent neurotoxin that can cause irreparable damage to the brain, according to a report published Wednesday by the United Nations’ children’s agency (UNICEF) and the NGO Pure Earth.

The study warns that “lead poisoning is affecting children on a massive and previously unknown scale." EFE-EPA