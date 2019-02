United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He (R) shake hands as they pose for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L), Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He (C) and United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R) pose for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C) and United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (2-L) sit before the opening session of trade negotiations with Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

The third round of negotiations between China and the United States to end their trade war began Thursday in Beijing as the parties try to close their differences before a Mar. 1 deadline.

The official Chinese news agency Xinhua confirmed the start of the high-level economic and trade consultations in Beijing on Thursday morning in a ceremony chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.