Former President Raul Castro, who turned 88 Monday, has kept a low profile since leaving office more than a year ago, but continues to influence Cuban politics as leader of the ruling Communist Party.

Castro, who stepped down on April 19, 2018, in favor of his protege, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has eschewed the limelight other than on major occasions such as the promulgation of Cuba's new constitution in April and the official celebration of International Workers Day on May 1.