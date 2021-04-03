Thousands of people in Berlin, Stuttgart and other German cities took to the streets on Saturday to protest against coronavirus restrictions.
Thousands across Germany join lockdown protests
Stuttgart (Germany), 03/04/2021.- Policemen stand guard during a demonstration held by the 'ÄòQuerdenker' (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 April 2021. Stuttgart is the center of the 'ÄòQuerdenker'Äô movement, founded by entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, as the broadest possible grouping against the government's COVID-19 measures. The police is deployed with several hundred units while thousands are protesting. (Protestas, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH
Stuttgart (Germany), 03/04/2021.- Protesters hold a cardboard reading 'Äôfear makes you lonely'Äô during a demonstration held by the 'ÄòQuerdenker' (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 April 2021. Stuttgart is the center of the 'ÄòQuerdenker'Äô movement, founded by entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, as the broadest possible grouping against the government's COVID-19 measures. The police is deployed with several hundred units while thousands are protesting. (Protestas, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH
Stuttgart (Germany), 03/04/2021.- A protester holds a placard reading 'They are at war against their own population' during a demonstration held by the 'Querdenker' (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 April 2021. Stuttgart is the center of the 'Querdenker' movement, founded by entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, as the broadest possible grouping against the government's COVID-19 measures. The police is deployed with several hundred units while thousands are protesting. (Protestas, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CONSTANTIN ZINN
