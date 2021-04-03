Thousands across Germany join lockdown protests

Stuttgart (Germany), 03/04/2021.- Policemen stand guard during a demonstration held by the 'ÄòQuerdenker' (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 April 2021. Stuttgart is the center of the 'ÄòQuerdenker'Äô movement, founded by entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, as the broadest possible grouping against the government's COVID-19 measures. The police is deployed with several hundred units while thousands are protesting. (Protestas, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Stuttgart (Germany), 03/04/2021.- Protesters hold a cardboard reading 'Äôfear makes you lonely'Äô during a demonstration held by the 'ÄòQuerdenker' (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, 03 April 2021. Stuttgart is the center of the 'ÄòQuerdenker'Äô movement, founded by entrepreneur Michael Ballweg, as the broadest possible grouping against the government's COVID-19 measures. The police is deployed with several hundred units while thousands are protesting. (Protestas, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH