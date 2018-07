Photograph showing a woman next to her flooded house in Touros, Brazil, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ney Douglas

General view of the floods in the city of Touros, Brazil, Jul 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ney Douglas

At least 8,000 people were affected by last weekend's strong rains in the city of Touros, in northeast Brazil, authorities said Wednesday.

Many residents of the town located some 90 km (56 mi) from Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte state, had to leave their homes, while others where trapped by floodwaters.