Activists from Brazil's Landless Workers Movement (MST) march to support former President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, 14 August 2018. Lula's candidacy will be registered 15 August despite his imprisonment for corruption charges. According to MST, some 5,000 people have marched towards Brasilia, from different towns 50 km away, to back his registration for the 7 October 2018 election. EFE/ Joedson Alves

Thousands of activists from Brazil's MST Landless Movement arrived Tuesday in Brasilia to back the presidential candidacy of former head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now behind bars on a corruption conviction.

Some 5,000 people arrived in the capital after setting out on foot last Friday from three cities located some 50 km (30 mi.) from Brasilia.