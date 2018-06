A devotee attends the three days of teachings of Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama at the Tibetan main temple of Tsuglagkhang in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJAY BAID

Tibetan monks, nuns and other devotees attend the three days of teachings of the Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama at the Tibetans' main temple of Tsuglagkhang in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJAY BAID

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama speaks during the three days of teachings at the Tibetans' main temple of Tsuglagkhang in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJAY BAID

Thousands of devotees and students thronged the main Tibetan Temple at the mountain town of McLeodganj in Dharamsala in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh in the Himalayas on Thursday to listen to an annual religious lecture by the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Tibetan students from all over the world as well as monks and nuns listened with rapt attention as the Dalai Lama delivered the second day of his annual three-day religious discourse, an epa-efe journalist reported.