Namita Bhattacharya (R), daughter of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee attends his funeral in New Delhi, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (R, front) paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee in New Delhi, India, Aug. 16, 2018 (issued Aug. 17, 2018). EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) senior leaders join the funeral procession of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (4-L) along with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) senior leaders as an Indian army gun carriage carrying mortal remains of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee arrives at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Senior government officials, foreign dignitaries and thousands of citizens attended the state funeral of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday.

Vajpayee, who served as prime minister three times, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93 after having been hospitalized on Jun. 11 in New Delhi.