People attend the funeral of Ikram Gandapur, a general election candidate for the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party, a day after after he was killed in a suicide bomb blast at an election campaign in Kulachi, near Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAOOD REHMAN

Around 2,000 people Monday attended the funeral of a politician, who was killed near his house in northwestern Pakistan in a suicide attack that also killed a security guard.

Ikramullah Gandapur's funeral was attended by local authorities and members of his party, Tehreek-i-Insaf, which is one of the favorites to win the Jul. 25 general elections.