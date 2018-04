Palestinians stand around the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein during his funeral at the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Friends of journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein mourn over his body during his funeral at the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein during his funeral at the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Thousands of mourners on Thursday attended the funeral of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, who died from wounds suffered from Israeli army gunfire on April 13 while covering the Great March of Return protests.

As witnessed by an epa photographer, the mourners, including family and friends, gathered in the Jabaliya refugee camp, near Gaza's border with Israel to bid their last farewell to the journalist, who was 26.