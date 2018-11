Palestinian mourners carry the body of a Hamas fighter during the funeral for seven militiamen in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The daughter (L) and sister (R) of Khaled Quider of the al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Thousands of Gazans on Monday attended the funerals of seven Palestinian militiamen killed overnight in an exchange of fire with a covert Israeli army team inside the Gaza Strip, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Sunday night's clashes, which also killed an Israeli officer, prompted Israel to launch airstrikes against Gaza, while militants in the strip fired 17 rockets toward Israel, which caused no casualties.