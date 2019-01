Thousands of people gather to watch on big screens a funeral service of the late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOMASZ WASZCZUK POLAND OUT

President of the European Council Donald Tusk (L) and his wife Malgorzata Tusk (R) attend a funeral service of the late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz at St. Mary's Basilica in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

People gather on the Castle Square to watch on big screens a funeral service of the late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT

Thousands of people on Saturday attended the funeral for the former mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk, who recently died from injuries sustained after he was stabbed by an assailant while taking part in a public charity event in an attack that has shocked the nation.

Pawel Adamowicz was laid to rest at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Gdansk, the Baltic port city where he was mayor for 20 years.