Thousands of Nicaraguans participate in the celebration of the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, in Managua, Nicaragua, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Thousands of supporters of the governing Sandinista party gathered Thursday in the central square of Plaza de la Fe in Managua to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the revolution that overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza.

Waving black and red Sandinista flags as well as Nicaraguan national flags, the crowd gathered not only to celebrate the revolution but also to support President Daniel Ortega, who is facing the worst crisis since he became president 11 years ago, due to violent clashes between police and protesters that have left more than 351 people dead in three months.