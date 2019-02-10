Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Spanish capital Sunday to call for fresh elections and denounce the incumbent prime minister's handling of the ongoing political and territorial crisis with local authorities in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region.
It was one of the first major demonstrations against Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez since he took office eight months ago following a no-confidence motion against a conservative executive. According to police figures, an estimated 45,000 people, many waving national flags, heeded the call of a loose coalition of center-right and right-wing parties to congregate in downtown Madrid under the banner: "For a united Spain. Elections now!"