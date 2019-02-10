People hold a banner reading 'Sanchez Resign' at Columbus Square to take part in a rally, called by Spanish opposition parties People's Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) party under the motto 'For an United Spain. Election Now!', to ask for general election in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Spanish Ciudadanos (Citizens) party leader Albert Rivera (C), Nobel-laureate Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa (4-R) and Manuel Valls (3-R), Barcelona mayoral candidate and former French prime minister, take part in a rally at Columbus Square called by Spanish opposition parties People's Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) party under the motto 'For a United Spain. Elections Now!', asking for general election, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Spanish capital Sunday to call for fresh elections and denounce the incumbent prime minister's handling of the ongoing political and territorial crisis with local authorities in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region.

It was one of the first major demonstrations against Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez since he took office eight months ago following a no-confidence motion against a conservative executive. According to police figures, an estimated 45,000 people, many waving national flags, heeded the call of a loose coalition of center-right and right-wing parties to congregate in downtown Madrid under the banner: "For a united Spain. Elections now!"