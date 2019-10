A firefighter tries to save a home near Geyserville, California, on Thursday, Oct. 24. EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

Firefighters battle flames in the hills above Geyserville, California, on Thursday, Oct. 24. EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

A car burns at the edge of a vineyard near Geyserville, California, on Thursday, Oct. 24. EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

The Kincade fire rages in the hills above Geyserville, California, on Thursday, Oct. 24. EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

Thousands of people in California's Sonoma County were forced from their homes Thursday by a wildfire that has already consumed more than 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres).

The Kincade fire broke out Wednesday night and spread quickly thanks to winds exceeding 112 km/h (70 mph).