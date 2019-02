Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) man a security post in Al-Baghouz, the last ISIS bastion in eastern Syria, which thousands of people including members of the Islamic State evacuated this Friday in vehicles escorted by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). EFE-EPA/File

Thousands of people including members of the Islamic State evacuated this Friday the last bastion in eastern Syria of the group known as ISIS in vehicles escorted by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDE).

Adnan Afrin, military comander of the SDF, told EFE on Friday that "more than 2,500 people left today" from Baghouz, the last settlement controlled by ISIS in Syria, located on the east bank of the Euphrates River near the border with Iraq.