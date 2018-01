Toxic volcanic clouds of smoke and ash surround Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi City, southern Philippines, Jul. 15, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

Thousands of people have been moved to safe shelters following the eruption of Mt. Mayon in eastern Philippines, the police said on Sunday.

The volcano, located to the southeast of Luzon Island and around 350 kilometers (217.5 miles) from Manila, had erupted up to three times in the last 24 hours.