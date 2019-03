Rangers try to put out a forest fire that threatens half a dozen villages in the state of Veracruz, Mexico on March 12,2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Roa

Photo courtesy of Civil Protection (PC) of Veracruz in Mexico, of an uncontrollable forest fire in Eastern Mexico on March 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/PC /editorial use only

At least 2,000 residents from five communities were evacuated by the army due to a forest fire that has consumed hundreds of acres in the Mexican Gulf state of Veracruz, officials said.

On Monday, the blaze burned pinewoods around Cofre de Perote, the eighth-highest mountain in Mexico at 4,282 meters (14,048 feet) above sea level, and a forestry area considered a global model for reforestation.