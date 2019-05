Locals stand near the coastal line at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha coast, India, May.2, 2019 EPA-EFE/STR

Local policemen petrol near coastal line at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha coast, India, May.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A local child runs at the coastal line at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha coast, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Fishermen return from the Bay of Bengal's eastern coast beach at Konark after Cyclone Fani alert in Puri district of Odisha, India, Apr.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A handout photo made available by the NASA shows a Terra/MODIS satellite image of Cyclone Fani as it approaches the east coast of India, May 1, 2019 (issued May 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/NASA WORLDVIEW /HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Around 800,000 people were evacuated by Thursday from villages along the eastern coast of India as the country braces for a cyclone that has already intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Authorities have deployed thousands of rescuers and stationed seven warships with loads of relief material as Fani, moving with wind speeds of 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour), is expected to make landfall in the coastal state of Odisha on Friday afternoon.