Residents walk at a flooded road due to ramping waters from Swar Chaung dam, at Yedashe city, Bago Region, near Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Residents walk at a flooded road due to ramping waters from Swar Chaung dam, at Yedashe city, Bago Region, near Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

A General view of the damage of Swar Creek bridge in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Thousands of people have been evacuated on Wednesday due to floods after a dam in central Myanmar was breached, fire department officials said.

Residents of the town of Yedashe were seen wading through chest-high flood waters, while others desperately clung to palm trees as emergency workers used ropes and inflatable rafts to rescue them, an epa-efe journalist reported.