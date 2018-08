Chinese tourists visit the Bund with the Pudong skyline towers seen through heavy smog during a rainy and polluted day in Shanghai, China, Apr. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

At least 88,000 people have been evacuated from Shanghai and its surrounding areas while more than 100 flights have been canceled ahead of Typhoon Jongdari, which is expected cause heavy rainfall on Friday.

The Chinese aviation authorities said at least 151 flights scheduled for departure from the two Shanghai airports - Hongqiao and Pudong - were canceled and air traffic control issued a red alert reducing arrivals and departures in the morning by nearly 70 percent.