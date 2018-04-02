Syrians pray as they wait for the rest of evacuees of civilians and militants of Faylaq al-Rahman on the outskirts of Damascus, during evacuation from Douma heading to Idlib, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED BADRA

Syrians use their mobile phones at a point where they can get a signal as they wait for the rest of evacuees of civilians and militants of Faylaq al-Rahman on the outskirts of Damascus, during evacuation from Douma heading to Idlib, Apr. 1,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED BADRA

Syrians take a selfie as they wait onboard a bus for the rest of evacuees of civilians and militants of Faylaq al-Rahman on the outskirts of Damascus, during evacuation from Douma heading to Idlib, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED BADRA

Syrians sit near buses and vehicles, some play games on a laptop, as they wait for the rest of evacuees of civilians and militants of Faylaq al-Rahman on the outskirts of Damascus, during evacuation from Douma heading to Idlib, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED BADRA

Thousands of people have been bussed out of one of the final pockets of opposition territory near the Syrian capital Damascus to a rebel-held region in the northwest of the country, as documented by an epa photographer who completed the journey Monday.

A flow of civilian families and rebel fighters has made its way from the destroyed Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, to Idlib province under the auspices of the Syrian government and Russian negotiators who cracked a deal with Islamist rebels in the region following weeks of relentless pro-government bombardment.