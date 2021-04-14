Hundreds of thousands of Hindus, most of them maskless, Wednesday gathered to take a dip in the Ganges river for an ongoing religious festival even as India fights a grim battle against a deadly second Covid-19 wave.
Thousands gather for dip in Ganges as coronavirus wave sweeps India
Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India, 14 April 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED
