A Palestinian man holds the Hamas flag during a rally in the refugee camp of Nusairat, central Gaza Strip. Sept. 27, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday began gathering in the Gaza Strip to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Hamas Islamist movement.

The celebration should have taken place on Friday but Hamas postponed it due to the weekly Gaza-Israel border protests.