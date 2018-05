Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) delivers a speech near Chairman of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) KH Ma'ruf Amin (C), Afghan ulema leader Mualvi Qeyamuddin Kashaf (R) during the opening ceremony of the Trilateral Ulema Conference of Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-R) shakes hands with Afghan ulema leader Mualvi Qeyamuddin Kashaf (R) accompanied by his Vice President Jusuf Kalla (L) and the Chairman of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) KH Ma'ruf Amin (2-L) during the opening ceremony of the Trilateral Ulema Conference of Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) delivers a speech near Chairman of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) KH Ma'ruf Amin (2-L), Afghan ulema leader Mualvi Qeyamuddin Kashaf (3-L), Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla (3-R) and Chairman of Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz (2-R) during the opening ceremony of the Trilateral Ulema Conference of Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslims hold placards during a rally in support of Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian Muslims stand on a water tank truck as they hold Palestinian national flags during a rally in support of Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian Muslim man holds a placard during a rally in support of Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian Muslim boy participates in a rally in support of Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian Muslims shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Thousands of Indonesians Friday gathered at Jakarta's National Monument to protest Israel's recent atrocities against Palestine and condemn the transfer of the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

During the protest - one of the largest in recent times - demonstrators carried placards with messages that said "We will fight for our God together" and "Save Al-Quds (Arabic name for Jerusalem) from Trump."